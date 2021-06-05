Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $8,144,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.