Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. FormFactor also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

FORM stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,467. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 323,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 235,134 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 414,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

