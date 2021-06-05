Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 115,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

