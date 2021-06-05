Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.56. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $31.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.79 to $31.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,256.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.59. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $747.02 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

