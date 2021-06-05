Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($3.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.66) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.43. 235,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,671. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $492.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

