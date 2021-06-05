Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Translate Bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

