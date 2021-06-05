Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.