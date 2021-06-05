Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,185,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

ALHC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 160,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

