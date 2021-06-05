Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBBY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

