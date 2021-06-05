Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $925.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NYSE EW traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

