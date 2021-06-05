Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.05. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.17. 297,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $309.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.