Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.43. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

