Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. V.F. reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.90. V.F. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.