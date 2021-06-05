Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a PE ratio of -56.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 732.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 486,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.