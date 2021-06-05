Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.