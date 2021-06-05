Analysts Issue Forecasts for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

