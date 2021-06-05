Analysts Offer Predictions for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

