Analysts Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) Price Target at GBX 314.71

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.83 ($4.03).

IWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of LON IWG traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 366.50 ($4.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

