Analysts Set Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) PT at $5.97

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
LINX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.48. 25,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Linx has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 2.26.
About Linx
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
