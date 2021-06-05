Analysts Set Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) PT at $5.97

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

LINX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.48. 25,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Linx has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linx by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linx by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

