Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $57.30

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTYFF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

