Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $57.30

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTYFF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

