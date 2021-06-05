Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Target Price at $66.17

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $540,554. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.