Analysts Set SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Target Price at $19.50

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

SHSP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. 237,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.79. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

