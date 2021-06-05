Analyzing Fathom (FTHM) and Its Rivals

Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) is one of 19 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fathom to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Fathom alerts:

This table compares Fathom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68% Fathom Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fathom and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fathom Competitors 113 492 589 18 2.42

Fathom presently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.03%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $176.78 million -$1.34 million -259.17 Fathom Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -22.20

Fathom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fathom. Fathom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fathom peers beat Fathom on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.