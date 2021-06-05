Analyzing SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

26.8% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Sio Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies 50.59% 56.02% 46.77% Sio Gene Therapies N/A -65.62% -53.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Sio Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $124.96 million 4.02 $56.34 million $0.77 8.58 Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$72.63 million ($2.93) -0.74

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sio Gene Therapies. Sio Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SIGA Technologies and Sio Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sio Gene Therapies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 473.39%. Given Sio Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sio Gene Therapies is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Sio Gene Therapies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. and The University of Massachusetts Medical School. The company was formerly known as Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and changed its name to Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. in November 2020. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.