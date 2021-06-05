AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AU. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.46.

NYSE AU opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 239,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after purchasing an additional 610,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

