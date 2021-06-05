Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Given Buy Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

