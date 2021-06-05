Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.