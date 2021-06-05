Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

