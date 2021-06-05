Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn Sells 4,000 Shares

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $33,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 20th, Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $44,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $9.53 on Friday. Applied UV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter worth $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

