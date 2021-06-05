AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Gael Touya Sells 42,735 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ATR opened at $145.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AptarGroup by 16.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 255,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in AptarGroup by 23.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.