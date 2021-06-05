Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

APVO stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.70). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.36% and a negative net margin of 414.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

