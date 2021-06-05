Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $159.75 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.