ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

