Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.