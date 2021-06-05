Ark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $156.30 million and $2.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,728,724 coins and its circulating supply is 129,607,827 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

