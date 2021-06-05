Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,894,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.14. 724,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,121. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

