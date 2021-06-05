Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.38% of Protara Therapeutics worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

