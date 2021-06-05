Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553,634 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $39,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

