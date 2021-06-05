Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Quotient were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quotient by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Quotient by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 1,217,469 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

QTNT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 223.57% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

