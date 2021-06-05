Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $30.77 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,025,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 263,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 151,233 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 663.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.