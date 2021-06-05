Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 55,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 54.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 184,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,239 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

ORCL opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

