Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.