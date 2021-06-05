Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

