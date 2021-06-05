Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 599 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.66 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.