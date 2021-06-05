Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $134.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

