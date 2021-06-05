ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASOMY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 3.60. ASOS has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.