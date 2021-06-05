Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 468,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,000 shares of company stock worth $8,468,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

