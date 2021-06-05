Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Purchases $11,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Priya Jain purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,871. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Priya Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Priya Jain purchased 300 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $3,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $10.55 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.01 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63,083 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

