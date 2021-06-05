Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,142 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,720,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $192.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.19 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

