Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 144.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

